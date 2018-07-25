Congress released the final version of its fiscal year 2019 defense policy bill Monday that calls on the Pentagon to implement the first ever cyber warfare policy and provide justification of its acquisition approach to its massive cloud computing projects before…
Final NDAA Calls For Cyber Warfare Policy, Explanation Of DoD Cloud Effort
