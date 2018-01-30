Fidelis, PacStar Launch Joint Cyber Security Platform For DoD Network Defense Operations

  • Home /
Defense Daily | 01/30/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Information technology companies Fidelis Cybersecurity and PacStar have launched a joint tactical cyber solution platform aimed at improving Department of Defense network threat response capabilities.The two companies will demonstrate the new PacStar Tactical Fidelis…

