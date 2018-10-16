The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Monday issued its first roadmap for the adoption of biometric technologies to strengthen aviation security while improving the passenger experience at airports, and like its sister agency Customs and Border Protection…
Facial Recognition Featured in TSA Biometric Roadmap to Enhance Aviation Security, Improve Passenger Experience
