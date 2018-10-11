The Pentagon’s F-35 joint program office temporarily suspended flight operations for all U.S. and international F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to conduct a fleet-wide inspection of an engine fuel tube, the office said Oct. 11.The grounding follows a Sept. 28 accident…
F-35s Grounded Worldwide For Fuel Tube Inspection
