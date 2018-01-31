F-35 Program To Speed Up Fielding Of New Anti-Collision System

Defense Daily | 01/31/2018 | Marc Selinger

The U.S. Defense Department’s F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) has announced that it plans to accelerate the integration of the new Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (Auto-GCAS) into the fighter jet, citing the software’s ability to save the lives…

