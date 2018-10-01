The Department of Defense (DoD) continues to move forward with plans to deliver F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to Turkey on schedule, even as it makes progress on a congressionally mandated report on the U.S.-Turkey relationship, the F-35 program director said Oct.…
F-35 Program Office: No Change Anticipated for Deliveries to Turkey
