Engility Chief Dugle Elected Chairman

Defense Daily | 03/01/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Lynn Dugle, president and CEO of Engility [EGL], has been unanimously elected as chairman of the board effective immediately, solidifying her leadership of the defense contractor.Dugle will continue to also serve as president and CEO. Lynn Dugle, chairman, president…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *