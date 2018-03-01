Lynn Dugle, president and CEO of Engility [EGL], has been unanimously elected as chairman of the board effective immediately, solidifying her leadership of the defense contractor.Dugle will continue to also serve as president and CEO. Lynn Dugle, chairman, president…
Engility Chief Dugle Elected Chairman
