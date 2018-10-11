If House appropriators prevail in their markup over the summer to zero funding to construct the first new heavy polar icebreaker in 40 years, the program will be delayed and also call into question the nation’s commitment to recapitalizing its icebreaker fleet,…
Eliminating Polar Security Cutter Funds In FY ’19 Will Delay Program, Coast Guard Official Warns
