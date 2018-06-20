Israel’s Elbit Systems [ESLT] on Tuesday said it has reached agreement with the Israeli government for the tender of state shares related to the company’s pending $495 million acquisition of IMI Systems Ltd., which is also based in Israel.Elbit said completion…
Elbit Receives Approvals From Israel Government In Deal For IMI Systems
