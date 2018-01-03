DoD Seeking University-Industry Partnerships For New Research Program

Defense Daily | 01/03/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The Department of Defense has launched a new pilot program aimed at funding academia-industry research partnerships to meet technological challenges related to power beaming, highly‐maneuverable UAVs, soft active composites and metamaterial-based antennas. The…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *