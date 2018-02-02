The Pentagon’s newly released nuclear posture review (NPR) reaffirms existing plans to modernize the nation’s aging nuclear arsenal, saying a robust suite of air-, ground- and sea-based systems will be needed to deter attacks by potential adversaries for the…
DoD Nuclear Review Backs Existing Modernization Efforts, New Sea-Launched Capabilities
The Pentagon’s newly released nuclear posture review (NPR) reaffirms existing plans to modernize the nation’s aging nuclear arsenal, saying a robust suite of air-, ground- and sea-based systems will be needed to deter attacks by potential adversaries for the…