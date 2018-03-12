The Pentagon is close to picking an outside firm to write a roadmap for the possible creation of a military space department, a key lawmaker said Feb. 28.The fiscal year 2018 defense authorization act, which Congress passed late in 2017, calls for the deputy…
DoD Nears Hiring Outside Firm To Study Possible Space Department
