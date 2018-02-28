Secretary of Defense James Mattis announced several Navy nominations on Tuesday including the commanders of U.S. Fleet Forces, Naval Submarine Forces, and Fleet Cyber Command.The administration nominated Vice Adm. Christopher Grady, commander of 6th Fleet, to be…
DoD Makes New Fleet Forces, Submarine Forces, And Fleet Cyber Command Nominations
Secretary of Defense James Mattis announced several Navy nominations on Tuesday including the commanders of U.S. Fleet Forces, Naval Submarine Forces, and Fleet Cyber Command.The administration nominated Vice Adm. Christopher Grady, commander of 6th Fleet, to be…