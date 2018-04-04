The U.S. Department of Defense wants to restructure the F-35 Lightning II program to give the military services more control over the maturing fighter jet, according to Pentagon officials.DoD envisions that the F-35, which is currently managed by a joint program…
DoD Eyes Shifting F-35 Management To Military Services
The U.S. Department of Defense wants to restructure the F-35 Lightning II program to give the military services more control over the maturing fighter jet, according to Pentagon officials.DoD envisions that the F-35, which is currently managed by a joint program…