TAMPA, Fla.--Looking to meet the requirements of its users, the biometric identity office within the Department of Homeland Security last year awarded the Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate to develop a prototype of a capability for the storage, matching…
DHS S&T Develops Prototype DNA Store and Match Capability for Biometric Office
TAMPA, Fla.--Looking to meet the requirements of its users, the biometric identity office within the Department of Homeland Security last year awarded the Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate to develop a prototype of a capability for the storage, matching…