DHS Selects L3, Leidos and Smiths Detection for Radiation Portal Monitor Replacement Program

Homeland Security Report | 10/02/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

The Department of Homeland Security in September awarded contracts to three companies, L3 Technologies [LLL], Leidos [LDOS], and Smiths Detection to supply replacement radiation portal monitor (RPM) systems for deployment at U.S. ports.The award is worth a combined…

