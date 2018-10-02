The Department of Homeland Security in September awarded contracts to three companies, L3 Technologies [LLL], Leidos [LDOS], and Smiths Detection to supply replacement radiation portal monitor (RPM) systems for deployment at U.S. ports.The award is worth a combined…
DHS Selects L3, Leidos and Smiths Detection for Radiation Portal Monitor Replacement Program
