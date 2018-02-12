The White House on Monday sent Congress a $47.5 billion discretionary budget request for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in fiscal year 2019, a roughly 7 percent increase over what Congress appears to be leaning toward in the yet to be completed appropriations…
DHS Seeks $47.5 Billion In FY ’19, Including Funding For New Polar Icebreaker
