The Departments of Commerce and Homeland Security on Jan. 5 released a draft of a report directed by President Donald Trump that outlines the challenges and opportunities in securing the Internet from cyber attacks.The report, which is due to be finalized by May…
DHS, Commerce Release Draft Cyber Security Report For Trump
The Departments of Commerce and Homeland Security on Jan. 5 released a draft of a report directed by President Donald Trump that outlines the challenges and opportunities in securing the Internet from cyber attacks.The report, which is due to be finalized by May…