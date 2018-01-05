DHS, Commerce Release Draft Cyber Security Report For Trump

Defense Daily | 01/05/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

The Departments of Commerce and Homeland Security on Jan. 5 released a draft of a report directed by President Donald Trump that outlines the challenges and opportunities in securing the Internet from cyber attacks.The report, which is due to be finalized by May…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *