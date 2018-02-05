Booz Allen [BAH] has won a $621 million task order from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the first award under a new effort that involves replacing existing cyber security tools that are part of an ongoing federal cyber security program and providing…
DHS Awards Booz Allen $621M Under CDM Program
