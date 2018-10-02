TAMPA, Fla.—More than six months into the development and acquisition of a next-generation cloud-based biometric storage and matching system for the Department of Homeland Security, the Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology (HART) effort is holding to schedule,…
Development of Next-Gen Biometric Identity Management System on Schedule, DHS Officials Say
