The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released a draft set of bipartisan recommendations for enhancing the security of U.S. election systems, saying that adversaries should know that attacking the country’s election infrastructure would be taken as a hostile…
Deterrence, International Norms Among Senate Panel’s Recommendations For Election Security
