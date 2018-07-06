S&T Nomination. President Donald Trump has nominated William Bryan to be the Under Secretary for Science and Technology at the Department of Homeland Security. Bryan has been the acting chief at S&T since May 2017 and joined the department after leading…
Defense Watch: New S&T Chief At DHS, Cyber Survey, National Cyber Range Contract
