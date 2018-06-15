Defense Bill. The Senate plans to resume consideration of its $716 billion fiscal year 2019 defense authorization bill on June 18 at 3 p.m. A vote to pass the legislation could occur as early as that evening. The Senate spent much of the previous week discussing…
Defense Watch: Bill on Senate Floor, HASC/SASC Hearings, NASA Deputy
