Belgian F-35s? The Belgian Ministry of Defence, which is considering buying either the F-35A Lighting II or the Eurofighter Typhoon, says it expects to receive best and final offers from the U.S. F-35 Joint Program Office and the British Ministry of Defence on…
Defense Watch
Belgian F-35s? The Belgian Ministry of Defence, which is considering buying either the F-35A Lighting II or the Eurofighter Typhoon, says it expects to receive best and final offers from the U.S. F-35 Joint Program Office and the British Ministry of Defence on…