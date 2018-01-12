Defense Watch

Defense Daily | 01/12/2018 | Dan Parsons

NRO Launch. A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta 4 rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office satellite (NROL-47) lifted off Jan. 12 from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The launch of the classified spacecraft was delayed a day due to a problem with…

