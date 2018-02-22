Cubic Corp. [CUB] on Thursday said it has acquired the motion video processing company MotionDSP to strengthen its capabilities in the C4ISR area.Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Cubic said in a regulatory filing that it originally acquired a 49 percent stake…
Cubic Acquires MotionDSP To Bolster C4ISR Business
