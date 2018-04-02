Department of Defense information technology (IT) partners are poised for improved revenue pick-ups in FY '18 and FY '19 due to more flexible budgeting for cyber and cloud projects and a greater embrace of sector consolidation, according to a new report from financial…
Cowen Report: Budget Flexibility, Sector Consolidation Improving Outlook For Defense IT Industry
