The Afghan Air Force continues to require contractor support for operations and maintenance of the MD Helicopters' MD-530 Cayuse Warrior attack helicopters but is becoming "increasingly capable," according to the Government Accountability Office.U.S. Train, Advise,…
Contractor Support For Cayuse Warriors Continues In Afghanistan
The Afghan Air Force continues to require contractor support for operations and maintenance of the MD Helicopters' MD-530 Cayuse Warrior attack helicopters but is becoming "increasingly capable," according to the Government Accountability Office.U.S. Train, Advise,…