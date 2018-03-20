USCIS Awards PAE $292M for Application Support CentersPAE has received a potential $291.7 million contract from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to help support and manage Application Support Centers, which the agency uses to collect applicant…
Contract Awards
USCIS Awards PAE $292M for Application Support CentersPAE has received a potential $291.7 million contract from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to help support and manage Application Support Centers, which the agency uses to collect applicant…