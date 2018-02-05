German Airport Acquires Smiths Detection EDS SystemsSmiths Detection says that Germany’s Ministry of Interior awarded the company a contract for 14 HI-SCAN 10080 XCT explosive detection systems that support the airport’s upgrade of its hold baggage screening…
Contract Awards
German Airport Acquires Smiths Detection EDS SystemsSmiths Detection says that Germany’s Ministry of Interior awarded the company a contract for 14 HI-SCAN 10080 XCT explosive detection systems that support the airport’s upgrade of its hold baggage screening…