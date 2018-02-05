Contract Awards

Homeland Security Report | 02/05/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

German Airport Acquires Smiths Detection EDS SystemsSmiths Detection says that Germany’s Ministry of Interior awarded the company a contract for 14 HI-SCAN 10080 XCT explosive detection systems that support the airport’s upgrade of its hold baggage screening…

