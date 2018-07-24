  • Home /
  
  Congress Releases DoE Nuke Details in NDAA Ahead of Thursday Vote

Congress Releases DoE Nuke Details in NDAA Ahead of Thursday Vote

Defense Daily | 07/24/2018 | Dan Leone

The House could vote Thursday morning on a compromise defense spending bill that would allow the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to build a new low-yield nuclear warhead in fiscal 2019.If the House approves the conference report for the 2019 National…

