The House could vote Thursday morning on a compromise defense spending bill that would allow the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to build a new low-yield nuclear warhead in fiscal 2019.If the House approves the conference report for the 2019 National…
Congress Releases DoE Nuke Details in NDAA Ahead of Thursday Vote
