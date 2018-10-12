Congress Mulls Saudi Sanctions, But Low Risk of Imminent Impact to Industry

Defense Daily | 10/12/2018 | Vivienne Machi

Lawmakers are newly considering imposing sanctions on Saudi Arabia amid calls for President Trump to investigate the disappearance of a Saudi-born journalist. But any possible impact on U.S. weapons makers doing business with Riyadh is unlikely to be felt in the…

