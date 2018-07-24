  • Home /
  • Market Sectors/Army/
  • Congress Adds Funding And Training Dollars, Calls For Aviation Studies To Divert Crisis

Congress Adds Funding And Training Dollars, Calls For Aviation Studies To Divert Crisis

Defense Daily | 07/24/2018 | Dan Parsons

Included in the compromise defense authorization bill for fiscal 2019 is more than $40 billion aimed squarely at ending the aviation crisis that already has claimed 25 servicemembers’ lives in 2018.The 2019 National Defense Authorization Act Conference Report…

More Stories You Might Like