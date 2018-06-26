The Coast Guard is proposing a three-year delay in requiring the deployment of transportation worker credentials in certain facilities and is taking the next month to accept comments on the plan.“This proposed delay is to consider industry input asking us to…
Coast Guard Proposes Delay in TWIC Readers for Certain Facilities
