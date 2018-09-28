The Coast Guard on Friday said it had exercised more than $400 million in contract options toward its ongoing surface fleet modernization, including the construction contract with Eastern Shipbuilding for its first of 25 planned medium-endurance Offshore Patrol…
Coast Guard Awards Construction Contract For First OPC; Long-Lead For Next OPC And NSC
