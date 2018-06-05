CACI International [CACI] on Tuesday said it has won a potential six-year $407 million task order to provide the Department of Homeland Security with cyber security capabilities and tools.The award was made in April under the General Services Administration’s…
CACI Nabs $407 Million Cyber Security Order To Help DHS
