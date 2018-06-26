DHS CWMD Office to Host Industry Day for RPM Open System ArchitectureWashington State related to the procurement of a modular, open architecture Radiation Portal Monitor (RPM). In addition to providing an overview of the RPM Open System Architecture (ROSA) program,…
Business Opportunities
DHS CWMD Office to Host Industry Day for RPM Open System ArchitectureWashington State related to the procurement of a modular, open architecture Radiation Portal Monitor (RPM). In addition to providing an overview of the RPM Open System Architecture (ROSA) program,…