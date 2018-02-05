State Department Seeks Sources for Biometric Capture EquipmentThe State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs is conducting market research for a biometric capture device that uses commercial off-the-shelf hardware, software…
Business Opportunities
State Department Seeks Sources for Biometric Capture EquipmentThe State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs is conducting market research for a biometric capture device that uses commercial off-the-shelf hardware, software…