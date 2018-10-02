The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate has selected Texas A&M Univ. to lead a new Center of Excellence, the Cross-Border Threat Screening and Supply Chain Defense (CBTS), which will be focused on biological threats. S&T awarded…
Briefing
The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate has selected Texas A&M Univ. to lead a new Center of Excellence, the Cross-Border Threat Screening and Supply Chain Defense (CBTS), which will be focused on biological threats. S&T awarded…