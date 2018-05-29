Radiabeam Technologies has won a $3 million contract from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction under a Broad Agency Announcement for exploratory research related to radiation detection. Radiabeam’s research proposal…
Briefing
