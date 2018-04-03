OSI Systems [OSIS] Rapiscan Systems division is acting as an original equipment manufacturer for international sales of Analogic’s [ALOG] computed tomography-based passenger checkpoint carry-on baggage scanner. The agreement is non-exclusive and doesn’t include…
Briefing
OSI Systems [OSIS] Rapiscan Systems division is acting as an original equipment manufacturer for international sales of Analogic’s [ALOG] computed tomography-based passenger checkpoint carry-on baggage scanner. The agreement is non-exclusive and doesn’t include…