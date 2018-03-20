Two Six Labs, LLC has received a potential $13.4 million contract from the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency for a wide-area, continuous, radiation threat monitoring network system under the SIGMA program. Under the two-year Phase 2 award,…
Briefing
Two Six Labs, LLC has received a potential $13.4 million contract from the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency for a wide-area, continuous, radiation threat monitoring network system under the SIGMA program. Under the two-year Phase 2 award,…