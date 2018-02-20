Briefing

Homeland Security Report | 02/20/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

NARCORPS Specialties, LLC has received a potential four-month, $2.3 million contract extension from the Transportation Security Administration to continue providing Role Player Support Services. NARCORPS supports the Federal Air Marshal Service, the Federal Flight…

