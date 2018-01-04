Industry information systems will need improved resiliency capabilities to withstand new cyber and ransomware attacks in 2018 centered around indirect supply chain threats, third-party software vulnerabilities and extortion attempts, according to a new report from…
Booz Allen Report: Industry Needs Improved Cyber Resiliency To Deter 2018 Ransomware, Supply Chain Attacks
