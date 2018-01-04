  • Home /
  • Market Sectors/Cyber/
  • Booz Allen Report: Industry Needs Improved Cyber Resiliency To Deter 2018 Ransomware, Supply Chain Attacks

Booz Allen Report: Industry Needs Improved Cyber Resiliency To Deter 2018 Ransomware, Supply Chain Attacks

Defense Daily | 01/04/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Industry information systems will need improved resiliency capabilities to withstand new cyber and ransomware attacks in 2018 centered around indirect supply chain threats, third-party software vulnerabilities and extortion attempts, according to a new report from…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *