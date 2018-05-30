Boeing [BA] on Wednesday said its venture arm HorizonX has made an investment in Agylstor, Inc., which is developing ruggedized, secure computer storage systems that are portable, provide high-performance computing and have high-data transfer speeds.California-based…
Boeing’s HorizonX Invests In Rugged Computer Storage Firm Agylstor
Boeing [BA] on Wednesday said its venture arm HorizonX has made an investment in Agylstor, Inc., which is developing ruggedized, secure computer storage systems that are portable, provide high-performance computing and have high-data transfer speeds.California-based…