Boeing, White House Reach $3.9 Billion Deal To Build New Air Force One
Boeing [BA] has reached a $3.9 billion agreement with the White House to develop and build two new aircraft to replace the Air Force One presidential jets.The informal deal includes an engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract, which has not yet…