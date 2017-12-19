Boeing [BA] unveiled its competitor for the MQ-25 Stingray unmanned carrier tanker program on Tuesday, revealing the first photo of the aircraft.The MQ-25 is geared for aircraft carrier-based aerial refueling to extend the combat range of the Boeing F/A-18 E/F…
Boeing Unveils Its MQ-25 Unmanned Carrier Tanker Competitor
Boeing [BA] unveiled its competitor for the MQ-25 Stingray unmanned carrier tanker program on Tuesday, revealing the first photo of the aircraft.The MQ-25 is geared for aircraft carrier-based aerial refueling to extend the combat range of the Boeing F/A-18 E/F…