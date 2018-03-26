Boeing [BA] on Monday said its HorizonX ventures arm has made an investment in a small Australian company focused on nanosatellite communications for remote areas.Boeing doesn’t disclose the specifics of its HorizonX investments other than to say they range in…
Boeing HorizonX Invests In Australian Satellite Communications Firm
