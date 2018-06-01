Boeing [BA] has sealed a $26 million deal with Saudi Arabia for eight CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopters, adding to the contracts the company has inked with the Royal Saudi Land Forces under a multi-billion-dollar foreign military sales program.On May 25, the…
Boeing Adds $26 Million To Saudi CH-47F Sales Contract
