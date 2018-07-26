RIDLEY PARK, Pa. — Flush with a $4 billion multiyear deal for at least 58 V-22 Ospreys, Boeing [BA] is investing $100 million in a brand-new production line to crank out the tiltrotor fuselages beginning next year.Boeing and its 50/50 partner on the V-22 Bell…
With Billions in Contracts, Boeing Builds $100 Million V-22 Osprey Factory
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. — Flush with a $4 billion multiyear deal for at least 58 V-22 Ospreys, Boeing [BA] is investing $100 million in a brand-new production line to crank out the tiltrotor fuselages beginning next year.Boeing and its 50/50 partner on the V-22 Bell…